Multiple Choice
In a Michaelis-Menten kinetics plot (V0 vs. [S]), what is the reason that the curve reaches a plateau and V0 cannot increase any further upon adding more substrate?
479
views
1
rank
In a Michaelis-Menten kinetics plot (V0 vs. [S]), what is the reason that the curve reaches a plateau and V0 cannot increase any further upon adding more substrate?
V0 for an enzyme-catalyzed reaction:
What kind of kinetics is observed initially in an enzymatic reaction under conditions where [S] is saturating?