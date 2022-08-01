in this video, we're going to begin talking about skeletal muscle anatomy so muscle contractions are accomplished by molecular motor protein interactions. And so the motor protein Maya Seuin is responsible for pulling on thin acting micro filaments during a muscle contraction, and muscle contractions and skeletal muscle tissue are one of the best understood mobility systems. And so for that reason, we're going to talk about the muscle contraction in skeletal muscles later in our course. But before we can talk about muscle contractions and skeletal muscles, we first need to understand skeletal muscle anatomy. And so in our next video, we'll talk more about skeletal muscle anatomy, so I'll see you guys in that video.

