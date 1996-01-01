Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

8. Protein Function

Skeletal Muscle Anatomy

Next Topic
1

concept

Skeletal Muscle Anatomy

clock
52s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Skeletal Muscle Anatomy

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Match the following parts of the muscle with the correct description:

a) Sarcomere. ______: voluntary muscles (i.e. triceps) that consist of muscle fascicles.

b) Myofibrils. ______: repeating units of sarcomeres.

c) Fascicles. ______: multinucleated cells that consist of a bundle of myofibrils.

d) Sarcoplasmic Reticulum. ______: membrane-bound structure found within muscle cells.

e) Skeletal Muscle. ______: complex of thin actin and thick myosin filaments.

f) Muscle Fiber. ______: a bundle of skeletal muscle fibers.

Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Skeletal Muscle Anatomy

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Correctly label each part of the sarcomere in the electron micrograph below:

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.