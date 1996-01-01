Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry8. Protein Function Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
2:57 minutes
Open Question

Match the following parts of the muscle with the correct description:

a) Sarcomere. ______: voluntary muscles (i.e. triceps) that consist of muscle fascicles.

b) Myofibrils. ______: repeating units of sarcomeres.

c) Fascicles. ______: multinucleated cells that consist of a bundle of myofibrils.

d) Sarcoplasmic Reticulum. ______: membrane-bound structure found within muscle cells.

e) Skeletal Muscle. ______: complex of thin actin and thick myosin filaments.

f) Muscle Fiber. ______: a bundle of skeletal muscle fibers.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
3
Was this helpful?
0:52m

Watch next

Master Skeletal Muscle Anatomy with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:52
Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
Jason Amores Sumpter
40
06:09
Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
Jason Amores Sumpter
42
08:29
Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
Jason Amores Sumpter
28
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.