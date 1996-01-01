Match the following parts of the muscle with the correct description:
a) Sarcomere. ______: voluntary muscles (i.e. triceps) that consist of muscle fascicles.
b) Myofibrils. ______: repeating units of sarcomeres.
c) Fascicles. ______: multinucleated cells that consist of a bundle of myofibrils.
d) Sarcoplasmic Reticulum. ______: membrane-bound structure found within muscle cells.
e) Skeletal Muscle. ______: complex of thin actin and thick myosin filaments.
f) Muscle Fiber. ______: a bundle of skeletal muscle fibers.
