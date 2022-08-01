in this video, we're going to talk about skeletal muscle anatomy and so notice down below. We have an image showing you skeletal muscle structures, and it ties together nicely with the text that we have up above. And so we're going to start with the far left structure that we have highlighted here, which are referred to as Sark Amir's. So Sarka beers are complexes of thick myosin filaments and thin acting micro filaments that are in special arrangements. And so later in our course, in our next lesson, video will be able to talk Maura about the structure of the SAARC Amir and these special arrangements that thes thick and thin filaments are in. But for now, if we take a look down below, it are image. We can see that these brackets that we see here and here are labeling the SAARC Amir's. And so this one bracket is labeling one sark amir, and this one is labeling another Sark amir. And so there's actually another Sark amir here and here and here. And so these repeating units of SAARC Amir's are referred to as my oh fiber ALS. And so these myo fire rolls again are repeating units of SAARC Amir's. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that this entire thing right here would be referred to as the Myo Fiber all and notice that here we have another Myo Fibra. Here's another one. Here's another one And here's another one. And so together all of these myo Fibras which will notice, is that they are surrounded by what's known as a Sarko plasmid Ridiculous, which is a membrane ISS structure and so down below noticed that this yellow structure that we see here that's being labeled as the Sarko plasmid ridiculous um is, uh, actually going to be very, very important when it comes to a muscle contraction. And so later in our course, when we're talking about muscle contractions, we are going to talk up. We are going to revisit this Sarko plasmid Ridiculous um which is going to be important for releasing calcium, But again, we'll talk more about the circle plasma Ridiculous, um, and the calcium that it releases later in our course when we're talking about the muscle contraction. But for now we can see that the Sarka plasma ridicule, um, is uh, the yellow membrane. A structure that we see here. Uh, now, what you'll notice is that, uh, these myo fiber ALS that we see here are all packed inside of what's known as a muscle fiber. And so a muscle fiber is just a long multi nuclear gated cell. And so multi nuclear it it just means that it has multiple nuclei. So instead of having just one nucleus, like most cells, thes muscle fibers have multiple nuclei. Multiple nucleus is if you will. And so what you'll see is that here, what we have is the muscle fiber, and so you can see that this is all one really, really long cell, and so it is quite long, and it it can actually run the length of the entire muscle. So that is quite long for one individual cell. And again, they are multi nucleotide. So you can see that each of these blue structures that we see here represent nuclei and they're going to repeat and be within, uh, this muscle fiber. Now again, you can see that within the muscle fiber, the myo fiber ALS are gonna be packed inside and extend the length of the entire muscle fiber. Now, notice that this entire muscle fiber that we see here is leading up to what's known as a mussel, uh, fast ical. And so this muscle fast ical all it really is what we can see here. It's just a bundle of muscle fiber. So it's just a bundle of individual cells, a bunch of thes long, multi nucleotide cells packed together. And so what you'll notice is that a bunch of these, uh, here here. We only have one muscle fast ical, but you'll notice Here's another muscle fastball. All of these are muscle fast sickles, and so, ah, bunch of muscle fast sickles are gonna make up the skeletal muscle. And so the skeletal muscle are gonna be the voluntary muscles the ones that we actually have control over, such as our biceps, for instance. Uh, here and they are going to have a striated or striped appearance and the striped appearance that you can see through out here where you have a dark band followed by a light band followed by dark band. Uh, this is the striated striped appearance, and really, it all comes down to the structure of the SAARC. Amir that gives the skeletal muscle this striated striped appearance. And again, the skeletal muscle is going to consist of muscle fast sickles coming together. And so you can see here we have the human body, and you can see the skeletal muscle that scattered throughout. And so we can label this as the skeletal muscle. And so, really, this completes our lesson on skeletal muscle anatomy. And again, in our next lesson, video will be able to talk Maura about the structure of these Sark Amir's, and later we'll be able to talk about the muscle skeletal muscle contraction, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts