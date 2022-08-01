So we already know that several different techniques are used to determine the sequence of a protein from our previous lesson video, where recovered the map for the overview of direct protein sequencing. And so in this video we're gonna do a relatively quick overview of the techniques to sequence of protein in this chart format below and so notice that these techniques can be broken up into two general categories. And those are protein cleavage techniques, as well as direct protein sequencing techniques. And so notice for our protein cleavage techniques. We have three that are listed, and those are amino acid. Hydraulics is chemical cleavage and pep, today's is. And then for our protein sequencing technique, we only have one that is listed, and that is Edmund Degradation. Now for our protein cleavage techniques recall that those air used to essentially take a large protein and break them down into smaller pieces. And so we're going to talk about the re agents that are used, the peptide bonds that air cleaved and the result for each of these protein cleavage techniques. But again, we're gonna talk mawr details about each of these cleavage techniques as we move forward in our course Now for our first technique here. Amino acid, hydraulics, ISS. The result, the re agent that's used is actually six Mohler hydrochloric acid or six Mohler HCL. And from our previous lesson video where recovered the map of direct protein sequencing you may have picked up that amino acid hydraulics. ISS is specifically used to cleave all of the peptide bonds. So the peptide bonds that air cleaved are all and it non specifically cleaves all of these peptide bonds, and the result is that it generates a bunch of free amino acids and free amino acids. Recall are not co violently linked together via peptide bonds, and they're free and separate and independent from one another. Now, for our next protein cleavage technique, what we have is chemical cleavage, and the re agent is, of course, going to be a chemical. And so there are many different types of chemicals that could be used to cleave a protein, and we're gonna talk about ah, lot of those common chemicals that are used later on in our course. But for the peptide bonds that air cleaved, what we're going to put is that it cleaves very specific peptide bonds. So not all of the peptide bonds are cleaved Onley Very specific ones between very specific residues are cleaved. And again we're gonna talk mawr details about these chemicals and the bond that they cleaved later in our course. And the result is going to be the generation of peptide fragments, so we could put peptide fragments in here now for the pep. Today's is our last chemical, our last protein cleavage technique, pep. Today's ends in a S E. And anything that ends in a C. It's a good indicator that it's going to be an enzyme. And so for the re agents here, we can put that it is indeed an enzyme for the pep today's is, and the specific peptide bonds that are cleaved are actually going to be very specific peptide bonds. And so, essentially, what that saying is that it does not cleave all of the peptide bonds and it doesn't cleave random peptide bonds. It cleaves very specific peptide bonds between very specific residues. And again, there are lots of different peptides is that are out there and moving forward. We're gonna talk about some of the more common ones that your professor might expect you guys know and then the result of pep. Today's treatment is also going to be peptide fragments, smaller peptide fragments. So we know that once we cleave, are protein down into smaller fragments using protein cleavage techniques were able to follow it up using protein sequencing techniques such as Edmund Degradation. And so Edmund Degradation is really just n terminal. It's defined as end terminal sequencing and terminal protein sequencing. And so, essentially, what that means is that it sequences a protein starting at the end terminal end and finishes sequencing the protein at the C terminal end. And again, we're gonna talk a lot more details about exactly how Edmund Degradation works later on in our course. But for now, this is a good overview of the techniques that we're gonna be talking about moving forward. And so this here concludes our lesson on the overview of techniques to sequence of protein, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos

