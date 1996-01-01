Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
5. Protein Techniques

Overview of Direct Protein Sequencing

Problem

Which of the following is a protein sequencing technique?

Problem

Appropriately match each option to each description. Options may be used more than once.

a. Cyanogen bromide (CNBr).              _____ An enzyme that cleaves specific peptide bonds.

b. Edman Degradation.                        _____ Nonspecifically cleaves all peptide bonds.          

c. Elastase.                                           _____ A chemical that breaks specific peptide bonds.

d. 6M HCl.                                             _____ Used as an N-terminal protein sequencing technique.

                                                              _____ Used as a peptide cleavage technique.

                                                              _____ Results in smaller peptide fragments.

                                                              _____ Results in free amino acids.

Problem

Appropriately match each option to each reagent. Options may be used more than once.

a. Amino acid hydrolysis.                           _____ Hydrazine.

b. Chemical cleavage.                                _____ Trypsin.           

c. Peptidase.                                              _____ 6M Hydrochloric acid.

                                                                   ______ β-mercaptoethanol + iodoacetate.

                                                                   ______ Chymotrypsin.

