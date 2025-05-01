12. Regression
Coefficient of Determination
Coefficient of Determination
In a given dataset, you determine the value of the correlation coefficient to be . Find the coefficient of determination. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? What about the unexplained variation?7views
A retail analyst is studying the relationship between the number of in-store promotional displays (x) and weekly sales revenue (y) at 12 store locations. Use the data below and a calculator to find the coefficient of determination.12views