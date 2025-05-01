4. Probability
4. Probability
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?37views
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?21views
Evaluate the given expression.41views
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?43views