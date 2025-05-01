13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Contingency Tables
A company wants to understand if the type of product (Electronic vs. Furniture) purchased is associated with the customer's location (Urban vs. Rural). A survey was conducted, and the following data was collected from 400 customers. Calculate the expected frequencies for each cell in the table, assuming the null hypothesis that the type of product purchased and the location of the customer are independent.3views