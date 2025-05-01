3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Guided videos.
Learn with ColleenGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. Find the percentage of books in the sample with less than 338 pages using the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation.6views
- Multiple Choice
A sample of 500 random adult books in a library has an average of 312 pages with a standard deviation of 26 pages. According to the Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation, find the central range of page lengths containing 95% of the books in the sample.6views
- Multiple Choice
The average birth weight at a hospital is 6.5lbs. with a standard deviation of 1.4lbs. What is the lowest weight which would be considered significantly high?8views