4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Guided videos.
Learn with ColleenGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
About 15% of people in a town have both a cat and a dog. As 64% of residents have a dog, what is the probability that someone in the town owns a cat, given they have a dog?8views
- Multiple Choice
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?8views
- Multiple Choice
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?4views