4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.37views
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?37views
- Multiple ChoiceExponential smoothing constants must be given a value between which of the following ranges?
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the main advantage of primary data compared to secondary data in probability studies?1views