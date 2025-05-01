8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Chi Square Distribution
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Chi Square Distribution
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Use a table to find or estimate such that:
(Area to the right)1views
- Multiple Choice
Use a table to find or estimate such that:
(Area to the left)1views
- Multiple Choice
Find the left and right -values for a 99% confidence interval with a sample size of 25.
________ _______
_________ _______
________ _______4views