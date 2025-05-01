8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
A factory manager wants to estimate the proportion of defective items produced. In a batch of 20 items, the factory has produced 6 with defects. Find the margin of error for a 98% confidence interval for the true proportion of defective items.
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
A previous study found that your school consists of White/Caucasian students. You want the confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?
A labor economist wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of remote workers in the workforce. The economist wants the estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion. What is the minimum sample size needed for this estimate?