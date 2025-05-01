4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
A rare condition affects 1 out of every 100 people. The test for this condition has the following probabilities: If a person has the condition, the test is correct 95% of the time. If a person does not have the condition, the test gives a wrong result 10% of the time. If A is the event 'tested positive' and B is the event 'has condition,' find P(B'), P(AIB), and P(A|B').2views
According to data from a metro station, 28% of trains are delayed. When compared to weather data, it was found that 73% of train delays and 35% of on-time rides were on days with precipitation. Given there is precipitation, what is the probability the train will be delayed?3views