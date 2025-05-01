4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.27views
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.35views