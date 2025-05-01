5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
- Multiple Choice
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(A) There is a 10% chance that any one person who walks by will enter the bakery and 20 people walk by.
- Multiple Choice
(B) On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes.
- Multiple Choice
A small electronics retailer tracks the number of customers who arrive to purchase replacement phone chargers. Based on historical data, the store finds that, on average, 3 customers per day buy a charger. The store manager wants to use this information to optimize inventory decisions and reduce the risk of stockouts.
(A) Find the probability that 5 customers buy a charger in a given day.
- Multiple Choice
(B) If the store stocks 5 chargers per day, find the probability that they will have inventory remaining on a given day.