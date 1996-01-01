7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A puzzle company is interested in the average number of pieces in their jigsaw puzzles, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. The easiest puzzle in their line is pieces, and the largest is pieces. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the sample standard deviation.1views
- Multiple Choice
A technology retailer is interested in the average price of their products, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. Find the minimum sample size needed so the margin of error is no more than if...
(A) The standard deviation is known to be about1views
- Multiple Choice
A technology retailer is interested in the average price of their products, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. Find the minimum sample size needed so the margin of error is no more than if...
(B) The standard deviation is unknown but the cheapest product is and the most expensive is .1views