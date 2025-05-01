4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved, given that they received the placebo and identify the type of probability found.8views
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms didn't improve and they received the non-placebo and identify the type of probability found.2views
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Use the table to find the probability that a person's symptoms improved and identify the type of probability found.6views