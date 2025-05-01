13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.2views
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Find the x2 statistic to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.2views
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Using x2 = 0.92 & α = 0.05, test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.3views
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Does this data set fit the criteria for a G.O.F. test?2views