9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.44views
- Multiple Choice
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.43views
- Multiple Choice
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.45views
- Multiple Choice
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.46views