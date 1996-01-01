Spaceflight & Orbital Mechanics Calculator
Calculate orbital speed, orbital period, escape velocity, Hohmann transfers, transfer time, and delta-v for Earth, the Moon, Mars, and custom celestial bodies. Build a simplified mission plan and see the orbit geometry step by step.
Background
Orbital mechanics explains how spacecraft, moons, planets, and satellites move under gravity. In a simplified two-body model, the central body supplies gravity and the spacecraft is treated as much smaller. That model is powerful enough to estimate circular orbits, escape velocity, and classic Hohmann transfer maneuvers between two circular orbits.
How to use this calculator
- Choose orbit basics, escape velocity, Hohmann transfer, or mission preset mode.
- Choose Earth, Moon, Mars, Sun, or enter a custom central body.
- Enter the starting orbit altitude. For transfer mode, also enter the target orbit altitude.
- Click Calculate Spaceflight to see speed, period, escape velocity, delta-v, transfer time, and a visual orbit diagram.
- Use the step-by-step explanation to understand which formulas were used and why.
How this calculator works
- The calculator converts all selected units into kilometers, seconds, and kilograms.
- It converts altitude into orbital radius by adding the central body radius.
- For circular orbits, it calculates orbital speed and orbital period from the gravitational parameter.
- For escape velocity, it calculates the speed needed to reach zero total orbital energy at that radius.
- For Hohmann transfers, it computes the transfer ellipse, the two burn speeds, total delta-v, and half-period transfer time.
- It then explains the result in student-friendly language and flags simplified-model assumptions.
Formula & Equations Used
Orbital radius: r = R + h
Circular orbital speed: v = √(μ/r)
Orbital period: T = 2π√(r³/μ)
Escape velocity: vesc = √(2μ/r)
Transfer semi-major axis: a = (r1 + r2)/2
Transfer speed at radius r: vt = √(μ(2/r − 1/a))
First burn: Δv1 = |vt1 − vc1|
Second burn: Δv2 = |vc2 − vt2|
Total transfer delta-v: Δvtotal = Δv1 + Δv2
Hohmann transfer time: t = π√(a³/μ)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Satellite in low Earth orbit
Suppose a satellite is in a circular orbit 400 km above Earth.
First calculate orbital radius with r = R + h.
Then use v = √(μ/r) to find circular orbital speed.
Finally, use T = 2π√(r³/μ) to estimate how long one orbit takes.
Example 2: Escape velocity from Mars orbit
For escape velocity, the calculator uses the current distance from the planet’s center, not just surface radius.
After converting altitude into radius, it applies vesc = √(2μ/r).
The farther you are from the planet, the lower the escape velocity becomes.
Example 3: Hohmann transfer from LEO to geostationary altitude
A Hohmann transfer uses an elliptical path tangent to the starting and target circular orbits.
The first burn changes the spacecraft from the starting circular orbit into the transfer ellipse.
The second burn circularizes the spacecraft at the target orbit.
The calculator reports Δv1, Δv2, total delta-v, and transfer time.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Do not use altitude alone as orbital radius. Add the planet or moon radius first.
- Do not mix meters and kilometers when using μ. This calculator converts inputs to km-based units internally.
- Do not confuse escape velocity with orbital velocity. Escape velocity is √2 times circular orbital speed at the same radius.
- Do not treat a Hohmann transfer as instant travel. The transfer time is half the period of the transfer ellipse.
- Do not use the Hohmann transfer result as a full mission plan. Real missions also involve launch windows, inclination, atmosphere, gravity losses, and navigation corrections.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is orbital mechanics?
Orbital mechanics is the study of how objects move under gravity. It is used to describe satellites, moons, planets, spacecraft trajectories, and transfer orbits.
What is delta-v?
Delta-v means change in velocity. In spaceflight, it is a practical way to measure how much maneuvering capability a spacecraft needs for burns, transfers, and orbital changes.
What is a Hohmann transfer?
A Hohmann transfer is an efficient two-burn maneuver between two circular orbits around the same central body. The transfer path is an ellipse tangent to both circular orbits.
Is this calculator accurate enough for real mission planning?
No. This is an educational calculator that uses simplified two-body equations. Real mission planning must include many additional effects such as launch site, atmosphere, plane changes, gravity losses, third-body gravity, navigation, and safety margins.
Why does the calculator use the gravitational parameter μ?
The gravitational parameter combines the gravitational constant and the mass of the central body. Using μ makes orbital equations simpler and is standard in orbital mechanics.