Spaceflight & Orbital Mechanics Calculator

Calculate orbital speed, orbital period, escape velocity, Hohmann transfers, transfer time, and delta-v for Earth, the Moon, Mars, and custom celestial bodies. Build a simplified mission plan and see the orbit geometry step by step.

Background

Orbital mechanics explains how spacecraft, moons, planets, and satellites move under gravity. In a simplified two-body model, the central body supplies gravity and the spacecraft is treated as much smaller. That model is powerful enough to estimate circular orbits, escape velocity, and classic Hohmann transfer maneuvers between two circular orbits.