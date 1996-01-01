Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Spaceflight & Orbital Mechanics Calculator

Calculate orbital speed, orbital period, escape velocity, Hohmann transfers, transfer time, and delta-v for Earth, the Moon, Mars, and custom celestial bodies. Build a simplified mission plan and see the orbit geometry step by step.

Background

Orbital mechanics explains how spacecraft, moons, planets, and satellites move under gravity. In a simplified two-body model, the central body supplies gravity and the spacecraft is treated as much smaller. That model is powerful enough to estimate circular orbits, escape velocity, and classic Hohmann transfer maneuvers between two circular orbits.

Plan a spaceflight calculation

Choose calculation type

Start with orbit basics for satellite problems, escape velocity for launch/planet questions, or Hohmann transfer for moving between two circular orbits.

Central body

Choose a preset or select custom to enter your own radius and gravitational parameter.

μ = GM. Presets fill this automatically.

Orbit inputs

Enter altitude above the selected body’s surface. For transfer calculations, the first altitude is your starting circular orbit and the second altitude is your target circular orbit.

Used for Hohmann transfer mode.

Used only for optional kinetic-energy context.

Quick examples (click to see result)

These are simplified educational presets, not full real-world launch-window calculations. They are designed to make classic spaceflight ideas easier to explore.

Supported formats

400 km LEO 35,786 km GEO Earth / Moon / Mars presets Custom μ Hohmann transfer Δv budget Transfer time Escape speed
  • Use ordinary decimal values such as 400 or scientific notation such as 1.327e11.
  • Altitudes are measured above the selected body’s surface.
  • Hohmann transfer mode assumes two circular, coplanar orbits around the same central body.
  • Mission preset results are simplified and do not include atmosphere, plane changes, finite burn duration, gravity losses, or real launch-window constraints.

Display options

Result

No result yet. Enter orbit values or choose a quick example, then click Calculate Spaceflight.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose orbit basics, escape velocity, Hohmann transfer, or mission preset mode.
  • Choose Earth, Moon, Mars, Sun, or enter a custom central body.
  • Enter the starting orbit altitude. For transfer mode, also enter the target orbit altitude.
  • Click Calculate Spaceflight to see speed, period, escape velocity, delta-v, transfer time, and a visual orbit diagram.
  • Use the step-by-step explanation to understand which formulas were used and why.

How this calculator works

  • The calculator converts all selected units into kilometers, seconds, and kilograms.
  • It converts altitude into orbital radius by adding the central body radius.
  • For circular orbits, it calculates orbital speed and orbital period from the gravitational parameter.
  • For escape velocity, it calculates the speed needed to reach zero total orbital energy at that radius.
  • For Hohmann transfers, it computes the transfer ellipse, the two burn speeds, total delta-v, and half-period transfer time.
  • It then explains the result in student-friendly language and flags simplified-model assumptions.

Formula & Equations Used

Orbital radius: r = R + h

Circular orbital speed: v = √(μ/r)

Orbital period: T = 2π√(r³/μ)

Escape velocity: vesc = √(2μ/r)

Transfer semi-major axis: a = (r1 + r2)/2

Transfer speed at radius r: vt = √(μ(2/r − 1/a))

First burn: Δv1 = |vt1 − vc1|

Second burn: Δv2 = |vc2 − vt2|

Total transfer delta-v: Δvtotal = Δv1 + Δv2

Hohmann transfer time: t = π√(a³/μ)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Satellite in low Earth orbit

Suppose a satellite is in a circular orbit 400 km above Earth.

First calculate orbital radius with r = R + h.

Then use v = √(μ/r) to find circular orbital speed.

Finally, use T = 2π√(r³/μ) to estimate how long one orbit takes.

Example 2: Escape velocity from Mars orbit

For escape velocity, the calculator uses the current distance from the planet’s center, not just surface radius.

After converting altitude into radius, it applies vesc = √(2μ/r).

The farther you are from the planet, the lower the escape velocity becomes.

Example 3: Hohmann transfer from LEO to geostationary altitude

A Hohmann transfer uses an elliptical path tangent to the starting and target circular orbits.

The first burn changes the spacecraft from the starting circular orbit into the transfer ellipse.

The second burn circularizes the spacecraft at the target orbit.

The calculator reports Δv1, Δv2, total delta-v, and transfer time.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Do not use altitude alone as orbital radius. Add the planet or moon radius first.
  • Do not mix meters and kilometers when using μ. This calculator converts inputs to km-based units internally.
  • Do not confuse escape velocity with orbital velocity. Escape velocity is √2 times circular orbital speed at the same radius.
  • Do not treat a Hohmann transfer as instant travel. The transfer time is half the period of the transfer ellipse.
  • Do not use the Hohmann transfer result as a full mission plan. Real missions also involve launch windows, inclination, atmosphere, gravity losses, and navigation corrections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is orbital mechanics?

Orbital mechanics is the study of how objects move under gravity. It is used to describe satellites, moons, planets, spacecraft trajectories, and transfer orbits.

What is delta-v?

Delta-v means change in velocity. In spaceflight, it is a practical way to measure how much maneuvering capability a spacecraft needs for burns, transfers, and orbital changes.

What is a Hohmann transfer?

A Hohmann transfer is an efficient two-burn maneuver between two circular orbits around the same central body. The transfer path is an ellipse tangent to both circular orbits.

Is this calculator accurate enough for real mission planning?

No. This is an educational calculator that uses simplified two-body equations. Real mission planning must include many additional effects such as launch site, atmosphere, plane changes, gravity losses, third-body gravity, navigation, and safety margins.

Why does the calculator use the gravitational parameter μ?

The gravitational parameter combines the gravitational constant and the mass of the central body. Using μ makes orbital equations simpler and is standard in orbital mechanics.

Unit Converter
Quick chemistry unit conversions with accurate steps and explanations
Equation Solver
Solve algebra equations step by step with checks, visuals, and multiple equation types
Law of Cosines Calculator
Solve triangles using Law of Cosines for SAS and SSS cases
Newton’s Second Law Calculator
Solve force, mass, and acceleration using Newton’s Second Law
Trigonometry Calculator
Calculate trig values and solve right triangles in degrees or radians
Law of Sines Calculator
Solve triangles using Law of Sines, including SSA ambiguous cases
Relative Velocity Calculator
Calculate relative velocity in 1D and 2D motion with riverboat, airplane wind, and moving observer problems
Force Calculator
Calculate net force, acceleration, equilibrium, and force components with diagrams and step-by-step solutions
Graphing Calculator
Graph functions, compare equations, trace coordinates, and explore graph features step by step
Newton’s First Law Calculator
Resolve forces, check equilibrium, and connect ΣF = 0 with ΣF = ma
Free Fall Calculator
Calculate free-fall time, impact speed, and terminal velocity
Velocity Calculator
Calculate velocity using average, instantaneous, acceleration, and 2D vectors
Work–Energy Calculator
Calculate work, net work, and speed changes using work–energy
Kinetic Energy Calculator
Calculate kinetic energy, speed, and rolling motion with clear visuals
Acceleration Calculator
Calculate acceleration using velocity, time, force, and mass
Radians ↔ Degrees Converter
Convert angles between radians and degrees instantly
Gravitational Potential Energy Calculator
Calculate gravitational potential energy and changes with clear steps
Momentum Calculator
Calculate momentum and impulse with unit conversion, vectors, and steps.
Distance Calculator
Calculate distance in 2D, 3D, point-to-line, speed/time, lat-long, or scaled grid modes
Projectile Motion Calculator
Calculate projectile motion: range, time of flight, max height, target solutions.
Vector Calculator
Calculate vector operations with steps and visual diagrams
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators