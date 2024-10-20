{Use of Tech} A different interpretation of marginal cost Suppose a large company makes 25,000 gadgets per year in batches of x items at a time. After analyzing setup costs to produce each batch and taking into account storage costs, planners have determined that the total cost C(x) of producing 25,000 gadgets in batches of x items at a time is given by C(x) = 1,250,000+125,000,000 / x + 1.5x.

c. The meaning of average cost and marginal cost here is different from earlier examples and exercises. Interpret the meaning of your answer in part (b).