Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
3:36 minutes
Problem 58
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
b. How long does it take for the tank to empty?
Video duration:3m
