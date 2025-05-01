Which type of cell division produces two genetically identical daughter cells?
A
Mitosis
B
Meiosis
C
Binary fission
D
Cytokinesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which type of cell division results in two genetically identical daughter cells. This requires knowledge of the different types of cell division and their outcomes.
Review the concept of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells. This process is crucial for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in eukaryotic organisms.
Compare with meiosis: Meiosis is a different type of cell division that produces four genetically diverse daughter cells, each with half the number of chromosomes of the parent cell. It is involved in sexual reproduction.
Consider binary fission: Binary fission is a process used by prokaryotic cells (like bacteria) to divide. It also produces two genetically identical daughter cells, but it is not the same as mitosis, which occurs in eukaryotic cells.
Clarify cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the physical process of cytoplasmic division that follows mitosis or meiosis, resulting in the separation of the daughter cells. It is not a type of cell division on its own but rather a part of the process.
