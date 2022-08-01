So in this video we're going to talk about tertiary structure which is actually referring to the 3D confirmations formed by a single so one polyp peptide chain and these confirmations can be functional or structural and so there's a lot of information behind me, there's a lot of vocabulary and just sort of understanding this. But as we go through all the different levels of protein structure of course they have to get more complicated. So there's a few types of really to kind of structural things that we need to know about when referring to structural or tertiary structure. The first structural motifs and these are two or more secondary structures that work together to form a 3D structure. So for instance one of these is called a coiled coil. So this is 2 to 3 alpha helix sees. So those are the secondary structures we're talking about in this definition. So 2 to 3 alpha helix cities that wrap around each other and form this really stable um motif. And so um so that's an example of one, there's a couple of other that you may read about in your books called the helix turn helix or helix loop helix. And these are named based on, you know how these multiple helix is or how these multiple secondary structures come together to form this three day tertiary structure. And so each structural motif usually has a specific function in the protein. Now the second type of tertiary structure, I want to talk about our protein domains and these are kind of larger segments of the polyp peptide chain around 40-350 Amino assets. And they can fold into independent stable structure. So like the motifs each domain usually has a specific function. Um So you may um read about some of these domains um and they're usually sort of commonly found in multiple proteins. So the same domains can be found in multiple proteins. An example of this would be the S. H. Two domain. Um and it sounded over around 120 poly peptide chains. You don't need to know that domain right now. Just know it's an example of a domain that's found in multiple proteins. And this um This happened because of a process called domain shuffling which occurred throughout evolution to sort of link different protein domains and new combinations and new proteins. So, domain shuffling is the reason that we have all these different domains um sprinkled throughout different proteins. And so domains are extremely important feature of tertiary structure. They are found in two thirds of proteins contain actually more than one protein domains, two plus so protein domains are really important. And so um tertiary structure also forms two main protein types. Fibrous protein and globular proteins, fibers, proteins are proteins with this elongated shape and globular proteins are sort of more globular, they're kind of more of a compact shape. So if we're looking at what is a tertiary structure of a protein look like. Here we go. We have you can see these sort of secondary structures here, the alpha helix, these beta sheets going through out here, but the tertiary structure is how these all work together um in a single poly peptide chain. So you have multiple of these beta sheets, you have multiple alpha helix sees, and these all come together to create specific motifs or specific domains within the protein um that forms this tertiary structure. So let's move on.

