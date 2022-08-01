So in this video we're going to focus on kind of a unique aspect of protein structure. And that's actually the unstructured regions. So unstructured regions can also be called disordered regions and they really exist between ordered protein structures or domains. So unstructured regions are usually surrounded by other very ordered um systematic protein regions. And so the unstructured regions really provide flexibility to the protein structure unfolding they have because they they are not really ordered and they're not necessarily folding for anything. They can actually do all these different functional or structural um aspects to them. So one is that they can wrap around target proteins with really high specificity but low affinity. They can scaffold proteins together. And nearly one third of eukaryotic proteins actually have unstructured regions and at least one polyp peptide chain. And actually some of them can be found as the entire um polly peptide chain. And these if the entire polyp peptide chain is this unstructured region usually going to form an aggregate in the side. It's all so for looking at what an unstructured region looks like on a protein you see here that in these these colored regions are kind of structure. They form more complex structure of these beta sheets. But these regions outside were sort of, you know, outside of these ordered regions are the unstructured regions and they just don't fold into anything and that gives them this flexibility to kind of do whatever the protein needs them to do, They're a really unique structure but a very important one when talking about protein structure unfolding. So now let's move on

