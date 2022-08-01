So in this video we're gonna talk a lot about the secondary structure of amino acid or the secondary structure of proteins. And the secondary structure refers to the local sort of nearby close structures borne by the polyp peptide backbone. So there are two main ones that we want to focus on. The first is an alpha helix and what an alpha helix is is its hydrogen bonds made between every fourth amino acid. And this allows for this rigid cylinder to form that can either be right handed or left handed. But essentially it's a helix um of proteins that forms in this like rigid cylinder coal structure. And at this type of just so you know, sort of more about it, alpha helix has found a lot of times in skin proteins. Now the second one is the beta sheet and this is hydrogen bonds made between segments of the polyp peptide chain but they're arranged side by side and so they can be parallel where two chains are going in the same direction, or anti parallel with two chains going in opposite directions. Let me scroll up so you can see that. And this type of pattern is abundant in skin proteins. So let's look at the this so we can see what it actually looks like. So here you have your alpha helix. So that's the cylindrical chain made by hydrogen bonds between every fourth amino acid and then you have the beta sheet and these are hydrogen bonds made between um sort of sheets of the poly peptide backbone and these can run parallel or anti parallel. The ones you're seeing here are anti parallel because one is going this direction and one is headed that direction, so that's secondary structure. Let's move on.

