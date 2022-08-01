Quaternary Structure

So this video we're gonna talk about the fourth protein folding level and that is a co ordinary structure. So this structure refers to a protein complex with more than one polyp peptide chain. So these are multi merrick proteins. Remember Multi merrick means they have more than one poly peptide chain usually with two plus polly peptide chains. And each polyp peptide chain is called a sub unit. So each sub unit can be identical or non identical to other sub units. Remember sub units the polyp peptide chain. So for instance a home a timer is going to be with a protein with two identical subunits and a hetero dime er will be protein with two non identical subunits. And these pa the peptide chains are linked through non violent bonds but they also can be linked to the isil five bonds between this um side of scenes between each probably peptide chain forming really stable um multi merrick proteins. So if we were to look at what this looks like, we have our uh we have four. So this is a multi marriage protein team erIC and we have our four poly peptide chains. That's 123 and four. They're all different colors. And how these um buying together and formed together to create this single protein molecule is referring to cho ordinary structure. So now let's move on

