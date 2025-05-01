Which of the following correctly matches a common tissue structure with its primary function?
A
Epithelial tissue - covers body surfaces and lines cavities
B
Connective tissue - initiates immune responses
C
Muscle tissue - transmits electrical impulses
D
Nervous tissue - stores fat and provides insulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary functions of the four major tissue types: epithelial, connective, muscle, and nervous tissue.
Epithelial tissue primarily functions to cover body surfaces, line cavities, and form protective barriers. It also plays roles in absorption, secretion, and sensation.
Connective tissue primarily functions to support, bind, and protect other tissues and organs. It also stores energy (e.g., in adipose tissue) and participates in immune responses (e.g., through lymphatic tissue).
Muscle tissue is specialized for contraction and movement. It does not transmit electrical impulses; that is the role of nervous tissue.
Nervous tissue is specialized for transmitting electrical impulses to coordinate body functions. It does not store fat or provide insulation; that is a function of connective tissue (e.g., adipose tissue).
Watch next
Master Cells to Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia