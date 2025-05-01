Which of the following cellular structures is best described as 'closely stacked, flattened sacs'?
A
Lysosomes
B
Mitochondria
C
Golgi apparatus
D
Ribosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which cellular structure is best described as 'closely stacked, flattened sacs.' This description refers to the physical appearance and organization of the structure.
Review the options: The options provided are Lysosomes, Mitochondria, Golgi apparatus, and Ribosomes. Each of these structures has distinct characteristics and functions in the cell.
Analyze the description: 'Closely stacked, flattened sacs' is a hallmark of the Golgi apparatus. The Golgi apparatus is composed of membrane-bound sacs called cisternae, which are stacked together and play a role in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for secretion or use within the cell.
Eliminate incorrect options: Lysosomes are membrane-bound organelles containing digestive enzymes, not stacked sacs. Mitochondria are double-membraned organelles with a folded inner membrane (cristae), not flattened sacs. Ribosomes are small, non-membranous structures involved in protein synthesis, not stacked sacs.
Conclude: Based on the description and elimination of incorrect options, the correct answer is the Golgi apparatus, as it matches the description of 'closely stacked, flattened sacs.'
Watch next
Master Cells to Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia