Which of the following correctly matches a sarcomere band with its description?
A
H zone: region containing both thick and thin filaments
B
I band: region containing only thick filaments
C
Z line: region containing only thin filaments
D
A band: region containing both thick and thin filaments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a sarcomere: A sarcomere is the functional unit of a muscle fiber, composed of thick filaments (myosin) and thin filaments (actin). It is organized into distinct regions or bands based on the arrangement of these filaments.
Review the key regions of the sarcomere: The A band contains both thick and thin filaments, the I band contains only thin filaments, the H zone contains only thick filaments, and the Z line marks the boundary between adjacent sarcomeres and anchors the thin filaments.
Analyze the given options: The H zone is described as containing both thick and thin filaments, which is incorrect because it contains only thick filaments. The I band is described as containing only thick filaments, which is incorrect because it contains only thin filaments. The Z line is described as containing only thin filaments, which is incorrect because it is a structural boundary and not a region containing filaments.
Evaluate the correct answer: The A band is correctly described as the region containing both thick and thin filaments. This is consistent with the structural organization of the sarcomere.
Conclude that the correct match is: 'A band: region containing both thick and thin filaments,' as it accurately describes the composition of the A band in the sarcomere.
