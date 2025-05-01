Self-contained, living structures that join together to form tissues are called:
A
Organelles
B
Cells
C
Organs
D
Fibers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the term that describes self-contained, living structures that join together to form tissues.
Review the options provided: Organelles, Cells, Organs, and Fibers. Analyze each term to determine which one fits the description.
Recall the definition of 'Cells': Cells are the basic structural, functional, and biological units of all living organisms. They are self-contained and can join together to form tissues.
Eliminate incorrect options: Organelles are substructures within cells, not self-contained living structures. Organs are made up of tissues, not the other way around. Fibers are structural components, not living units.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cells' because they are the smallest self-contained living structures that can join together to form tissues.
