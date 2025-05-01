During which phase of mitosis do chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate to opposite ends of the cell?
A
Anaphase
B
Prophase
C
Metaphase
D
Telophase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the specific phase of mitosis during which the centromeres of chromosomes split and the sister chromatids are pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
Recall the key events of mitosis: Mitosis is divided into four main phases: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase. Each phase has distinct characteristics.
Focus on Anaphase: During Anaphase, the centromeres split as the spindle fibers shorten, pulling the sister chromatids apart. These chromatids, now individual chromosomes, migrate to opposite poles of the cell.
Eliminate other options: In Prophase, chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope breaks down. In Metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate. In Telophase, chromosomes decondense and the nuclear envelope reforms. None of these involve centromere splitting and migration.
Conclude that the correct phase is Anaphase, as it matches the described events of centromere splitting and chromosome migration.
