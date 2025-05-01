The major structural difference between chromatin and chromosomes is that the latter are:
A
found only in prokaryotic cells
B
located outside the nucleus
C
more condensed and visible during cell division
D
composed of RNA instead of DNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of chromatin: Chromatin is a complex of DNA and proteins (mainly histones) found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. It exists in a less condensed form during interphase, allowing access to the genetic material for processes like transcription and replication.
Learn about chromosomes: Chromosomes are highly condensed and organized structures of chromatin that form during cell division (mitosis or meiosis). This condensation ensures the accurate segregation of genetic material into daughter cells.
Compare chromatin and chromosomes: Chromatin is less condensed and exists throughout the cell cycle, except during cell division. Chromosomes, on the other hand, are the condensed form of chromatin, making them more visible under a microscope during cell division.
Clarify the incorrect options: Chromosomes are not found only in prokaryotic cells (prokaryotes lack a nucleus and have a single circular DNA molecule). They are also not located outside the nucleus in eukaryotic cells, nor are they composed of RNA instead of DNA.
Conclude the major structural difference: The correct answer is that chromosomes are more condensed and visible during cell division, which distinguishes them from chromatin.
