Which of the following actions occurs commonly at a nuclear pore complex?
A
Synthesis of ribosomal RNA
B
Transport of mRNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm
C
Attachment of ribosomes to the endoplasmic reticulum
D
Replication of mitochondrial DNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of the nuclear pore complex: The nuclear pore complex (NPC) is a large protein structure embedded in the nuclear envelope. Its primary role is to regulate the transport of molecules between the nucleus and the cytoplasm, ensuring selective exchange of RNA, proteins, and other macromolecules.
Eliminate options that do not involve the nuclear pore complex: For example, 'Synthesis of ribosomal RNA' occurs in the nucleolus, not at the nuclear pore complex. Similarly, 'Replication of mitochondrial DNA' occurs in mitochondria, which are separate organelles and not related to the nuclear pore complex.
Consider the role of the nuclear pore complex in mRNA transport: After transcription, mRNA is processed and exported from the nucleus to the cytoplasm through the nuclear pore complex. This is a key function of the NPC, as it facilitates gene expression by allowing mRNA to reach ribosomes in the cytoplasm for translation.
Evaluate the option 'Attachment of ribosomes to the endoplasmic reticulum': This process is unrelated to the nuclear pore complex. Ribosomes attach to the rough endoplasmic reticulum during translation, which occurs in the cytoplasm, not at the nuclear envelope.
Conclude that the correct action commonly occurring at the nuclear pore complex is 'Transport of mRNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm,' as this aligns with the primary function of the NPC in cellular transport.
