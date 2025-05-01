During mitosis, how are two chromosomes distributed from a mother cell to two daughter cells?
A
One daughter cell receives both chromosomes, while the other receives none.
B
Each daughter cell receives only one chromosome.
C
Each daughter cell receives one complete set of two chromosomes identical to the mother cell.
D
The chromosomes are randomly divided between the two daughter cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that ensures each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes as the mother cell. This is crucial for maintaining genetic consistency across cells.
Recall the key phases of mitosis: During metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate. In anaphase, sister chromatids (identical copies of a chromosome) are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell by the spindle fibers.
Explain the distribution of chromosomes: Each sister chromatid is separated and moves to opposite poles of the cell. This ensures that each daughter cell receives one complete set of chromosomes identical to the mother cell.
Clarify the outcome: After cytokinesis (the division of the cytoplasm), two daughter cells are formed, each with a complete set of chromosomes. This ensures genetic consistency and proper cellular function.
Address the incorrect options: The idea that one daughter cell receives both chromosomes or that chromosomes are randomly divided is incorrect because mitosis is a highly regulated process that ensures equal and identical distribution of genetic material.
