Okay. So now we're gonna talk about the conservation of DNA packaging. So we have all these really complex ways that DNA. Is packaged in order to fit it into the cell. But that doesn't necessarily mean that every cell does it the same way. But um in we find in organisms throughout the world that packaging of D. N. A. Is highly conserved. So it is really done very similarly across organisms. So how does this happen while this happens? Because histone proteins are extremely conserved. So for instance, you don't necessarily need to know this number. But the H. Three histone protein of sea urchin and calf thymus differs by only one amino acid. So you can imagine the differences that exist between a sea urchin and a calf thymus are huge. But the age three histone protein has only changed by one amino acid. Now that's not to say that all histone pro there's only these, you know, um There's only these five histone proteins. There are actually histone variants that we're gonna talk about in future lessons and they usually are extremely important but they only have one function. So as the, you know, the H two, A. H two, B. H. H three, H four H one. Histamine that we talked about in the formation of the nuclear zone are super conserved. But there are variants that have popped up. But instead of forming the nuclear zone they actually have very unique and specific functions in different organisms. So one example of this is this H. Three, the central Merrick H. Three. And this is a histone protein that exists only at centrum ears. And it has a very specific function in assembling of kinetic or proteins. So just to take a second to look at some of the conservation um here you have different animals Here on the sign. And this is looking at the history approaching H1. And you can see that if you look at the amino acid sequence which is what this is I said sequence. Sometimes they refer to amino acid as amino acid residues. Um You can see that looking through all these organisms, it's extremely similar. There are some variations. Um you'll see them here here but even within these variations um most of them are the same. Um And so they're extremely conserved proteins which makes DNA packaging extremely conserved as well. So now let's move on.

