Complex DNA Packaging

Okay, so now I'm going to talk about the next two levels of DNA packaging and that is the chromosome fiber and DNA looping. So you'll see here that I don't have a lot of information in this section, especially compared to previous section of the nuclear zone. The reason is because really not much is known about these. We know they exist, we have some images of them, but really how they form and you know what are all of these components and why they form this way is really not known. So I'm just gonna give you, you know, the very big information that is known and show you an image of what this looks like. So first thing is the formation of the chroma tin fiber. So we have our nuclear zones. Remember those are kind of the beads on a string and they're packaged into a 30 nanometer fiber. And really what facilitates this, 30 nanometer fiber creation is the H one histone protein. Remember this is the linker histone protein and it connects adjacent nuclear zones and is required for the 30 nanometer fiber formation. So these are generally packaged in zigzags round around a double helix. So if I were to show you this image, you're going to be looking at the chromosome fiber here and three A. And three B. And what you can see is that there is there is this sort of zigzag formation, you can't can't really draw on it. But if you were to look at this, you're going to see the zigzag formations of these nuclear zones connecting together. And so this forms this kind of snake like Fiber here that is you know, eventually formed into 30 nm long, which is what it said. Now if we're moving on to DNA looping, that's gonna be your images over here. Let me back out of the way. So you can see it better. So each loop contains around 50,000 to 100,000 base pairs. So we're getting much larger structures now. And these are actually these structures are maintained by by non histone proteins or proteins that are not his stones that attach the D. N. A. To this protein scaffold that allow them to form these really unique straw pictures. I mean look at this, this is this structure here and this one here, this one here, these are kind of weird. Um and we actually don't have good images of what this looks like in real life. So the models you can imagine look very weird, but it also looks weird inside the cell. And so this DNA looping condenses the D. N. A. Even further than 30 nanometers so that it can be packaged into the cell. So now let's move on

