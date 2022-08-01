Hello everyone in this lesson. We are going to be talking about D. N. A packaging, specifically how chromosomes are made and how we utilize chromosomes in our cells. Now it's obvious that D. N. A. Is gigantic. These huge strings of nucleic acids and we're going to have to package our D. N. A. In some form. So it's just not crazy all over the place. So we all kind of understand what chromosomes are. But here we're going to go into a little bit more detail. So chromosomes are chroma tin that is packaged in a particular way. So remember crow metin we learned is going to be the D. N. A. Nucleic acids, all those bases plus the proteins associated with them. Things like nuclear soames and his stones. And it's going to include RNA. That is also associated with the D. N. A. This is going to be chroma tin and chroma tin is going to be packed into the form of a chromosome And this is going to have thousands and thousands of genes in each chromosome for that particular organism. And chromosomes are going to exist in two unique states. Two distinct states. And these are going to be the interphase chromosome state and the meta phase chromosome state. So basically the differences between these two states is going to be the density of compaction. How compacted. How tightly wound is the D. N. A. Is it loose? Is it really tightly wound? That's going to be the difference here. So interface chromosomes is referring to when the cell is in interface and this means that it's not actively dividing at the moment. So these are actually going to be less condensed DNA threads less condensed chroma tin and they're going to occupy the nucleus. And it's going to be kind of just like a loose threading of the D. N. A. It's not going to be terribly condemn. This is one of the loosest forms that D. N. A. Is in. And because it's so loose you can't really see interface chromosomes under the microscope. You really can't see where individual chromosomes are whatsoever. So it's very loose and it's not condensed at all. Now whenever the cell decides that it's going to go into cellular division, be it mitosis or mitosis then we're going to get meta phase chromosomes and meta phase chromosomes are created from the interface chromosomes and basically just condensing them down as much as we can. So meta phase chromosomes are going to be more condensed. These are going to be the stereotypical X structures that you guys will see down here in just a second. These are going to be the stereotypical X structures that we think of. Whenever we think of chromosomes and they can be seen under a microscope during cellular division these are very highly condensed forms of chromosomes. Now why would we want them to be very highly condensed? Well remember I said this is happening when the cell is dividing. And if the D. N. A. Is very tightly condensed into their own chromosomes they're much easier to move. It's much easier to separate the chromosomes than if they're all tangled and loose together in the interface chromosome state. So that's why your cells greatly condensed down the chromosomes into that nice, tightly packaged meta phase chromosome. Now chromosomes are going to have some very important structural features that we're going to talk about as well. So chromosomes contain centrum ears, kinetic ores and telomeres. In addition to all of the genes that are in your chromosomes. So first we're going to talk about a Sentra mirror. The central mirror is going to be the specialized region of D. N. A. Where to sister chroma tides meet. So this is going to look like, let's see if I can draw this for you guys, it's going to look like this. Let's say we have a duplicated from here. So it's going to have sister chroma tides. And the region where these two sister chroma tides meet is going to be the centrum here and it's going to hold the sister chroma tides together. And that's going to be where they meet and where they inevitably split during the process of DNA replicate. Excuse me. Whenever they split in anna phase depending on mitosis or mitosis, that's going to be the centrum here and these are going to be specialized regions it generally consists of large sequences of repetitive satellite D. N. A. So it's very repetitive in that area and its main job is just to allow for those sister chroma tides to attach to one another. And it's going to allow kinetic or proteins to attach. So what is the kinetic or the kinetic or is going to be a protein structure assembled on the centrum here. So what's that going to look like That is going to look like this? So we have these kinetic or proteins that attach to the area of the central here. So in red we have the kinetic course. And this is going to be where the spindle fibers attach. So the centrum here is that region that allows the chroma tides to attach. The kinetic ores are proteins that attach to the central mirror. And then the main topic, spindles or the micro tubules attached to the Connecticut. I know it's a lot of layers here but they're all very important. So this is where the spindle fibers attached during cellular division. So what is that going to look like? That is going to look like these fibers attached to the chromosomes which are going to pull them apart. So spindle fibers. So these are very important structures for cellular division because they allow those chroma tends to be separated and they allow chromosomes to be moved around. Now we also have another special structure called the telomere telomere is utilized to ensure chromosome integrity. Telomeres are also repetitive DNA sequences but there at the end of a chromosome and they're utilized to protect the chromosome from degradation, protected from deteriorating because every time time a chromosome replicates some of the ends of the chromosomes are lost whenever the chromosome is replicated. So we don't want our important genes that code for things in our bodies to be lost from our chromosomes. So what do we do? We put repetitive kind of nonsense D. N. A. At the ends of our chromosomes. That it doesn't matter if it gets lost whenever these cell replicates. So a telomere would be kind of at the end here on linear D. N. A. And we have linear DNA. These telomeres are here in black. They are going to be repetitive sequences. They're not random though the sequence that is most highly repeated in telomeres is going to look like this. This is going to be the very important sequence that is repeated over and over and over again I believe 2500 times it's repeated. And then these telomeres will be degraded over time over the life of the individual. And their job is to protect the coding DNA, the impor D. N. A. So this is going to be another representation in addition to what I already drew for you guys. This is a meta phase chromosome which means it's a very highly condensed chromosome and we can see that this region is going to be the centrum ear and there are most likely going to be kinetic or proteins in that central area. And then things like telomeres would be on the ends here where I'm highlighting in green. These would be the regions for telomeres, those protective ends of linear D. N. A. Okay, so now let's go down and we're going to talk about stereotypes, stereotypes. This is an example of a stereotype here. A carry a type is an ordered display of a full set of an organism's chromosomes. So if you want to look at all the chromosomes in an organism, you're going to want to look at the stereotype and stereotypes are commonly done for humans. And you're going to see that in deployed organisms like humans. This is a human carry a type here. So this is a human carry a type. You're going to have homologous pairs. So we are deployed organisms Which means we have two sets of chromosomes which I'm just gonna write chrome's. We have two sets of chromosomes. So there's two of each chromosome and these are called homologous pairs. So you're going to find homologous pairs in all of the chromosomes except for the male Y chromosome, which is not going to have a homologous pair, females, the X chromosomes do Have homologous pairs but in males the Y chromosome does not have a homologous pair other than that you're going to see all of these paired chromosomes as you can see in this image. So remember that human beings have 23 unique chromosomes but 46 in total. So 46 chromosomes in total. And you can see all 46 here, but they're paired up because there's two of each chromosome or 23 unique different chromosomes. Okay, everyone, I hope that was helpful. Now let's go on to our next topic.

