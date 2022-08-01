Nucleosome

so the first packaging level that we're gonna talk about is the nuclear zone. And so the nuclear zone consists of D. N. A. And histone proteins. So they were it was discovered by Dean who wish you wish and labor one. I'm not even going to attempt it. You don't necessarily you don't need to know these names. Are you really going to be tested on them? Just sort of know that these people exist. Somebody discovered it. And so what they found is that what they did though is a really interesting experiment where they took D. N. A. Isolated from cells and they put in enzymes that chop up D. N. A. And what they found is that the DNA wasn't just chopped entirely to pieces. But instead it was chopped into these sort of repetitive 200 base pair of fragments. So they were like well why is the D. N. A. Being chopped into 200 base pair pregnant when if it was entirely exposed it should just be cut all the pieces. And so they they found out that or they hypothesized that the D. N. A. Was cut into 200 base pair of fragments because it was being protected by something. And so what it's being protected by our histone proteins. So what are histone proteins? They are a major class of proteins that are bound uh two D. N. A. Class of proteins bound to DNA. To form a nuclear zone. So there are actually five classes of these proteins. They're not given very creative names. Uh here they are H. One H. Two H. Two B. H three H four. Um And they're how they're classified is based on the ratio of life seemed to argentine present on the protein. So we have D. N. A. We have these five classes of histone proteins. How do these all come together to create an eclipse? Um Well how they do this is throw there are eight histone proteins per nuclear zone core. So you have to H. Two A. And two A. And two H. Two Bs. And they are bound together to form die MERS. And you also have another pair of two H three's and two H. Four that are formed. And these act as a nuclear zone core. So those are eight proteins here. So you have you have your four here because you have two pairs and your four here which you have two pairs. And so because these are positively charged proteins because of their life scene and our ginny um the negatively charged DNA just sort of easily wraps around them. Now you have this ad so that takes care of four of the classes but obviously not the fifth. So the fifth class is an H. One histone and that acts as a linker histone connecting them together. Um So each one of these nuclear zones are about 10 nanometers long. Um And you don't need to know these numbers just sort of in order to really think about it and conceptualize it in reality I added them. So in a nuclear zone there's going to be 100 and 47 base pairs of DNA wrapped around it. Um And it'll wrap 1.67 times around the histone core. Like I said, you don't need to know those numbers. Just sort of if you're thinking about, well, you know, what is the nuclear zone? How big is it? Well it's 147 base pairs. So if we're gonna look at the nuclear zone here, you have your D. N. A. This is your double helix Felix. And you can see that the D. N. A. Which is here in red is easily wrapping around this nuclear zone poor. So this is gonna have your eight histone proteins. And it's not really shown on here. But if I were to draw the H. One histone, which is a linker, it's gonna be kind of in the middle here. It's gonna be working to link these nuclear zones. Which is each one of these is a nuclear zone. So here's one, here's one um together. So this is the very first packaging level of D. N. A. From the double helix to the nuclear zone. And then you get this sort of nuclear zone string. So now let's move on

