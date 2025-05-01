The division of the cytoplasm following mitosis is called:
A
Karyokinesis
B
Metaphase
C
Cytokinesis
D
Apoptosis
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the process that occurs after mitosis, specifically the division of the cytoplasm.
Review the key terms provided in the options: 'Karyokinesis' refers to the division of the nucleus, 'Metaphase' is a stage of mitosis, 'Cytokinesis' is the division of the cytoplasm, and 'Apoptosis' is programmed cell death.
Focus on the term 'Cytokinesis': This is the process where the cytoplasm of a parent cell is divided into two daughter cells, completing the cell division process after mitosis.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Karyokinesis' is incorrect because it refers to nuclear division, not cytoplasmic division. 'Metaphase' is a stage within mitosis, not a post-mitotic process. 'Apoptosis' is unrelated to cell division as it involves cell death.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cytokinesis' because it directly describes the division of the cytoplasm following mitosis.
