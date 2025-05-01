Which process, following telophase, completes the division of the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell?
A
Meiosis
B
Mitosis
C
Apoptosis
D
Cytokinesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Telophase is the final stage of mitosis or meiosis where the chromosomes have been separated into two distinct nuclei. The next step involves dividing the cytoplasm to form two separate cells.
Recall the definition of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the process that physically divides the cytoplasm of a parent cell into two daughter cells, completing cell division.
Differentiate between the options: Meiosis and mitosis refer to nuclear division, not cytoplasmic division. Apoptosis is programmed cell death, which is unrelated to cell division.
Connect the process to telophase: After telophase, cytokinesis ensures that the two nuclei formed during mitosis or meiosis are enclosed in separate cells by dividing the cytoplasm.
Conclude that cytokinesis is the process that completes the division of the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell following telophase.
