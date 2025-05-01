Which of the following molecules or structures are primarily responsible for cytokinesis in animal cells?
A
Ribosomes and rough endoplasmic reticulum
B
Actin filaments and myosin motor proteins
C
DNA polymerase and helicase
D
Microtubules of the mitotic spindle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of cytokinesis in animal cells: Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm that occurs after mitosis, resulting in two daughter cells. In animal cells, this process involves the formation of a contractile ring at the cleavage furrow.
Identify the key components of the contractile ring: The contractile ring is composed of actin filaments and myosin motor proteins. These structures work together to generate the force needed to pinch the cell into two.
Eliminate incorrect options: Ribosomes and rough endoplasmic reticulum are involved in protein synthesis, not cytokinesis. DNA polymerase and helicase are enzymes involved in DNA replication, not cell division. Microtubules of the mitotic spindle are responsible for chromosome segregation during mitosis, not the physical division of the cytoplasm.
Focus on the correct answer: Actin filaments and myosin motor proteins are directly responsible for the mechanical process of cytokinesis in animal cells by forming the contractile ring and facilitating its contraction.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Actin filaments and myosin motor proteins,' as they are the primary structures responsible for cytokinesis in animal cells.
