Mitosis is the division of the cell's DNA, while ______ is the division of the cytoplasm.
A
meiosis
B
apoptosis
C
cytokinesis
D
transcription
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The question is asking about the process that involves the division of the cytoplasm, which occurs after the division of the cell's DNA during mitosis.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the terms provided in the options: (a) Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing four gamete cells. (b) Apoptosis is programmed cell death, not related to cytoplasmic division. (c) Cytokinesis is the process of dividing the cytoplasm into two daughter cells. (d) Transcription is the process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template.
Step 3: Eliminate the incorrect options based on their definitions. Meiosis, apoptosis, and transcription do not describe the division of the cytoplasm.
Step 4: Identify the correct answer. Cytokinesis is the process that specifically refers to the division of the cytoplasm, which occurs after mitosis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the question is 'cytokinesis,' as it directly matches the description provided in the question.
