Step 2: Review the definitions of the terms provided in the options: (a) Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing four gamete cells. (b) Apoptosis is programmed cell death, not related to cytoplasmic division. (c) Cytokinesis is the process of dividing the cytoplasm into two daughter cells. (d) Transcription is the process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template.