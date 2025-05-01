Cytokinesis typically begins during the ________ stage of mitosis.
A
telophase
B
prophase
C
metaphase
D
anaphase
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is divided into several stages—prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase—each with distinct cellular events.
Recall the definition of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the process where the cytoplasm of a parent cell divides to form two daughter cells, typically occurring after the nucleus has divided.
Review the events of telophase: During telophase, the nuclear envelope re-forms around the separated chromosomes, and the cell begins to prepare for division of the cytoplasm.
Connect cytokinesis to telophase: Cytokinesis usually begins during telophase as the cell starts to physically divide, often marked by the formation of a cleavage furrow in animal cells or a cell plate in plant cells.
Eliminate incorrect options: Prophase, metaphase, and anaphase are earlier stages of mitosis where the focus is on chromosome alignment and separation, not cytoplasmic division.
