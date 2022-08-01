Eukaryotic Genetics

in this video. We're gonna be talking about eukaryotic genetic features. So eukaryotic DNA structure and storage allows for tight control of gene expression and cell division. Let's talk about how the D. N. A. Is stored. So eukaryotic DNA is formed into linear chromosomes which I'm sure you remember this is what they look like here. Um These chromosomes and they're packaged by histone proteins. Now you probably never heard of histone proteins which is fine. You don't need to know them right this second we are going to be talking about them a lot later. Just sort of know histone proteins exist and they have something to do with D. N. A. So chrome button which is a term you might be familiar with and should know and that is the combination of D. N. A. And histone proteins. And so why do why does the DNA need to actually interact with the proteins? Why does it need to be packaged? Because it needs to is because the genome is freaking ginormous. I mean it is huge. It wouldn't fit into the cell if it wasn't packaged. And this is because the eukaryotic genome contains these large stretches of D. N. A. Um that really just has this unknown function. It doesn't make any sense. It doesn't code for proteins. We don't know what it does. And so because of this it makes the genome really huge and so it has to be packaged in order for it to be able to fit into the cell. So um D. N. A. D. N. A. Storage stored in these chromosomes and packaged that way. But gene expression is controlled by physically separating the location of transcription and translation. So transcription occurs in the nucleus and translation occurs in the cytoplasm. Now um the fact that we have these two separate compartments where transcription and translation occur is important because that's what allows us to really control gene expression. So if something gets transcribed and it's not supposed to be well it's not going to get exported to the cytoplasm then it can't be translated. It can't exert whatever function that it wasn't supposed to exert super important gene expression control. Now just as a reminder about eukaryotic cell division it has these different processes where it can result in genetically identical cells and that's termed mitosis or genetically similar but not identical cells and that's called mitosis. So if we look back here at this image we can see that um you can see first the DNA double helix which we're familiar with. But then you also see chroma tin which you remember is the D. N. A. Which here is in blue but also these green proteins and these are the his stones some proteins. Now there's other things that were not necessarily going to focus on right now. But then eventually this is packaged into a chromosome which is a structure worth familiar with. So this is how DNA is packaged. So let's now move on to the next concept

