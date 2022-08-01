So in this video we're gonna be talking about the eukaryotic origins. So multiple theories exist about how about the evolution of eukaryotic cells. So first and I think the basis of really all of the eukaryotic features is through this idea that before they're eukaryotic cells there were all of these pro Karadzic cells of different sizes existing. But eventually these larger um pro chaotic cells began taking up these smaller ones. So really these eukaryotic cells eventually evolved from predatory pro carry out ICC cells. So they sort of consumed the smaller ones. So this first gave them a larger size because of these larger pro chaotic cells are eating all of these are consuming all of these little small ones. They have to get bigger because they have to be able to take up all of these small ones. So first it gave them the south sides but then it also um this predation gives a foundation for what we also termed the endosymbiont theory. And that explains actually the presence of organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts. So um mitochondria and chloroplasts are unique. Organelles they actually contain their own D. N. A. Which suggests that at some point before they became organelles they were actually these individual organisms. Um And so through this predation process eventually one of these smaller cells that was taken up um decided not to be destroyed sort of stayed there was able to survive and eventually evolve over time to become the organ L. And so what you can see here in this diagram you have this bacteria which remembers a small pro carry out excel. And this right here is a much larger pro periodic sell. Now this large one is consuming right here this small one and eventually over time it is able to remain inside the larger pro cryonics. L. And evolve to become what we now know as the mitochondria. And this is how it's thought that chloroplast also evolved. So this is called the endosymbiont theory. Um the idea of this evolution of mitochondria and chloroplasts and eukaryotic cells. Now one of the things that is currently unknown is whether this large pro chaotic cell was originally a bacteria or an arcadia. Um So are eukaryotic cells derived from bacteria Archaea. We actually don't know. Some people have very strong opinions on it but um right now it's just unknown. So now that we talk about the origins, let's move on to the next concept.

