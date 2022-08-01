Eukaryotic Cell Structure

So this day we're gonna talk about structural features that allow for the support of and transport of various materials in the cell. So you carry out its cells are supported through a complex structural system. So the three main components of this um you've already heard about really in your intro class, I just want to review them. Um So first is that first our micro tubules and these are hollow cylindrical proteins that are responsible for motility and cell organization and shape. The second are micro filaments which sometimes are called acting filaments. And these are thin, they're polarized, which if you don't know what polarized means, it just means that the two ends are different. So one end doesn't look like the start of the acting filament is different from the end of this acting filament and that the proteins, these acting filaments are really responsible for muscle contraction. And then the third type is intermediate filaments which provide a stable scaffold for cell structure. So you can kind of imagine these um as really the construction um scaffolds for big construction project is that they really provide support um for the cell. Now these um three structural features do a lot for the cell. One thing that they do is they provide a framework for internal transport. So things in the cell are constantly moving their dynamic, they need to get to one place to another and and these structural features allow for that transport to happen. So for instance, motor proteins transporting vesicles containing important chemicals or macro molecules across the cell um they use these structural features and they also provide the mechanical support for cell division. So there's a lot of movement of the cell when the cell divides, you have all these different organelles, these chemicals and the D. N. A. Going all of these different places um into the two daughter cells and eventually those daughter cells have to actually split from one another. And so the really crucial uh features of a eukaryotic cell that's responsible for this are these structural features of the micro tubules that act in filaments in the intermediate filaments. And then they also which I don't have written down here, but they also just help the cell survive and not collapse in on itself provide support and the basis for life. So I really love this image. And I hope you do too. I like it when I can actually see um real live cells doing something cool. Um So this is real life cells. Um and these are the side of skeletal structures. So you can see acting filaments are in red. So here acting, you see really along the edges here and then you have micro tubules are in green which you can see them throughout the cells here. I grow too. And I think this is really neat um because you can really see that these compartments are throughout the entire cell. Now. There's another feature here which I didn't mention. Um It's blue. Um And this is just the nucleus. And usually in these images you'll see the nucleus are colored and blue. Um So the structural features are throughout the cell, and they have a lot of important functions in eukaryotic cell biology. So now let's move on to the next concept.

